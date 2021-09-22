NORTH EAST — Margaret Ruth Essig was born to Helen Miller and Albert Essig on October 29, 1947. She went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, September 18, 2021 after an extended stay at Elkton Nursing & Rehab, Elkton, MD.
Margaret resided in North East most of her life, graduating from North East High School. After her father died when she was very young, her Uncle Jimmy became her surrogate father. In her later years, Margaret lived at Victoria Park, where she enjoyed time with her friends.
Her child-like innocence touched many people, especially her North East United Methodist Church family. Margaret loved attending services and singing in the choir. She greatly appreciated her friends from water aerobics class at the YMCA. She was a talented folk-artist and always sought blue ribbons at the Cecil County Fair.
Her African gray parrot, Ernie, was the love of her life for 30 years. Margaret taught Ernie to croak, whistle, bark, sing opera and say several phrases, like "look at the clouds." He was great company to her. She wanted Ernie buried with her, but since Ernie has been wonderfully rehomed, a stuffed gray took his place.
Viewing will be held 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with funeral service beginning at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow immediately thereafter in North East United Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
