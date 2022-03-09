EARLEVILLE — Margaret Poore Kennedy, 78 of Earleville, MD passed away on March 3, 2022 at BayHealth-Kent Hospital, Dover, DE
Mrs. Kennedy was born on June 15, 1943, daughter of the late George Franklin Poore, Sr. and Catherine Husfelt Poore. She was raised in Warwick, MD on a farm until moving to Hacks Point in 1959. In 1963 she married Joe and together they raised family. Margaret loved to carve decoys and was a champion carver for many years. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, flowers and puzzles. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Franklin Poore, Jr..
Margaret is survived by her husband of 58 years, Joseph A. Kennedy, Sr.; children, Joe A. Kennedy Jr (Missy) and Kimberly Bishel (George); her sister Linda Connolley (Ed); sister in law Janice Miller; 5 grandchildren, Aubrie Dotson (Gary Jr.), Tyler Bishel, Colton Kennedy, Sierra Whaland and Carli Kennedy and 2 great grandchildren Gary Dotson III and Jaxson Dotson.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 10 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD, where funeral service will be held on Friday, March 11 at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Cecilton, MD.
