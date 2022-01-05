RISING SUN. MD — Margaret Mary Lentz, age 71, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. She was born in Ridley Park, PA on September 27, 1950 to the late Joseph Francis Henry and Helen Frances (Shanahan) Henry.
Margaret was a wonderful giving person with a big heart. She took great joy in spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly. Margaret, our beloved Gigi, was a vibrant, kind, beautiful woman with an amazing sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Margaret is survived by two sons: Michael Lentz and his fiancé, Carla of Parkville, MD and Rob Lentz and his wife, Elizabeth of Rising Sun, MD; daughter, Teresa Halseth and her husband, Leonard of Pensacola, FL; two brothers: Thomas Henry of Victor, NY and Joseph Henry of Newark, DE; sister, Mary Ellen Harrison of Collingdale, PA; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Lentz.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Lentz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.