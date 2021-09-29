HAVRE DE GRACE — Margaret (Peggy) Marie Devonshire, 81 years, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021in the Citizens Care & Rehabilitation Center of Havre de Grace, MD. Born September 24, 1940 in Port Deposit, MD, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Violet Krauss Nesbitt.
Mrs. Devonshire was a loving devoted mother and wife, who found joy in helping others. She was formerly employed by the V.A. Maryland HealthCare System of Perry Point, MD, in food services.
Mrs. Devonshire is survived by her son, Robert Devonshire and wife, Kerry; daughters, Carol Pearson and husband, Steve, Sherry Shipp, and Doris Corfman and husband, Brandon; eleven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Devonshire was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Leslie Devonshire; brothers, Howard (Shorty) Nesbitt and Richard Nesbitt; sisters, Sarah Medlin and Dorothy Bullock.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Citizens
Care & Rehabilitation Center Dementia Unit in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, September 30, 2021, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021, 12 Noon until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell from the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
