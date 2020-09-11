HARRINGTON, DELAWARE — Margaret Manship, age 95, of Harrington, DE passed away on September 6, 2020.
Born in Oxford, PA, in 1925 she was the daughter of the late Anna Elizabeth and Clarence F. Broomell. She was the wife of the late Walter Caldwell, the late Henry Jachimek, and the late John Manship.
She was a member of the Calvary Wesleyan Church and Pilgrim Chapel in Harrington, DE. She was a hairdresser, a homecare aid and an Avon Lady. She was a loving mother and aunt.
She is survived by her daughter Charlene Poteet and son-in-law Charles S. Poteet III, two grandsons Charles S. Poteet and Carl C. Poteet and his wife Suzanne and two great- grandsons. She is also survived by a nephew John Broomell, Jr. and his wife Jean, a great nephew Josh Broomell, a great niece Jamie Squitieri and her husband David, a great-great niece, and a great-great nephew.
Services will be private.
