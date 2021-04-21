EARLEVILLE — Margaret Loller Schrader, of Earleville, MD, passed away on April 17, 2021 surrounded by her loving family on her beloved Wil-O-Mar Farm.
Margaret was born on June 30, 1935, daughter of the late Samuel Emerson Loller and Mary Louise Matthews Loller. She was a 1953 graduate of Cecilton High School. In 1970 she and her husband purchased Wil-O-Mar Farm in Earleville where they dairy farmed and raised their family. Margaret was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, where she was always willing to help in the kitchen with church dinners. She also helped with the Upper Bay Ruritan’s spaghetti dinners. Her greatest love was her family and the time she spent with them.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, William ‘Fred’ Schrader in January; a sister Jean Wooleyhan and brothers in law, Edgar Davis and Joe Dixon.
Margaret is survived by her children, Joyce Carrion ( Randy), Patty Dudkewitz (Ronnie), Freddie Schrader (Kerry) and Robbie Schrader all of Earleville and Carolyn Hash (Gary) of Worton, MD; sisters, Virginia Davis and Nancy Dixon; a brother Buddy Loller (Connie) all of Earleville; 11 grandchildren, Lori Sample (Doug), Amy Bloodsworth (Dean), Kim Ansalvish, Jennifer Hines, Kevin Dudkewitz (Lauren), Matthew Hash (Christine), Troy Hash, Patrick Hash (Mande), Morgan Hash, Jared Schrader and Courtney Schrader and 12 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 28 at 11 am with limited seating capacity due to the COVID restrictions. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
Memorials may be offered to Zion United Methodist Church, PO Box 326, Cecilton, MD 21913.
