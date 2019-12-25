NORTH EAST, MD — Margaret Jean Gallaher Perkins, age 89, of North East, MD, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Elkton, MD, on September 12, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Mildred Thompson Gallaher.
Mrs. Perkins had been an administrative assistant for RMR Corporation, and retired from Auto Tote, Newark, DE. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Mrs. Perkins loved reading, learning something new each day, and sweets, especially ice cream and cake. She also enjoyed watching birds.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharan M. O'Brien (John), North East, MD; grandchildren, Mark Perkins, Michael Perkins, Laura Dotson and Ericka O'Brien; and 6 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Perkins was preceded in death by her sons, Harvey E. Perkins, Jr. and Gary W. Perkins; and all of her siblings, Joseph Gallaher, Ruth Wheatley, Robert Gallaher, Edna Stewart, Ella Cato, Marcia Harrigan and Richard Gallaher.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
