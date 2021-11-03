OXFORD, PA — Margaret Hopkin McNeilage Holland, a long-time resident of Glen Farms, Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021. At the time she was a resident of Ware Presbyterian Village, Oxford PA, where she resided for the last 5 years. Born in New Brunswick, NJ, on February 13, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Ernest William and Esther Hopkin McNeilage.
Since moving to Maryland in 1968, Margaret has been active in numerous choral groups throughout Delaware and Maryland, served on the Board of the Friends of the Cecil County Public library, and was a member of Head of Christiana Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder, deacon and choir member. For many years she volunteered with Meeting Ground in Elkton and hosted Friday Meals at the Community Kitchen located in the Elkton Presbyterian Church.
Margaret is survived by her daughter Barbara A. Roeske and son-in-law Joseph F. Roeske of Salem, NJ, granddaughter Elizabeth A. Roeske of Elsinboro, NJ, grandson Joseph M. Roeske and his wife Christine J. Roeske of Manassas VA, her sister-in-law Marjorie Duerr of Westerly RI, her cousin Ian McNeilage of Cambridge, UK and several nieces. Mrs. Holland was preceded in death by her husband Russell S. Holland and by her son David R. Holland.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Friday, November 5, 2021, at Head of Christiana Presbyterian Church, 1100 West Church Rd., Newark, Delaware, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Margaret's burial will be private.
In an abundance of caution, we are asking everyone to please wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Deep Roots Inc., P.O. Box 113, Earleville, MD 21919 or the Cecil County Public Library Friends Foundation, 485 Mauldin Ave., North East, MD 21901. The family asks that you make One Small Act of Kindness of your choice in Margaret's memory.
To accommodate those unable to attend, Margaret's Memorial Service will be Live Streamed on the church's Youtube channel: https://youtu.be/jfqR-oZq_PU A link can also be found on the church's Facebook page.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.