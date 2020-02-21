PORT DEPOSIT — Margaret Evelyn Hollowell
Margaret...known to all as Margy, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 10, 2020 at Beebe General Hospital in Lewes, Delaware.
Born in Perryville, MD, on October 7, 1934 to the late Allison John Barclay and Helen Mary Shaub.
She was the wife of the late Robert N. Hollowell, Sr who passed away May 29, 2009. Their life together involved building their home, music, and participating in many organizations. They were devoted fans of the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens.
A woman of great faith and a long-standing member of the Tome Memorial United Methodist Church in Port Deposit, MD, she was chairman of the 100th Anniversary Celebration in 1972, instrumental in the restoration of the Cecil A. Ewing lounge pastor’s study, and the acolyte training program. She was especially known for her beautiful singing voice. Margy was a soloist in the church choir performing for many weddings and special occasions. Later as a member of Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, MD, she continued her musical and administrative work for another 30 years.
Her love of singing developed into a new career. She was a charter member of the newly formed Mary-Dell chapter of Sweet Adelines Inc. in Elkton, MD. Later she was appointed as Regional Chapter Development Specialist, traveling throughout the U.S. and England. She assisted, guided, and developed local singing groups.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Stephens and Betsy Hollowell; son, Robert N. Hollowell, Jr; sister, Mary Louise Pittman; grandchildren, Brett Howell, Jaime Hamilton, Joshua Howell, Brittany Pirozzi, Sarah Pirozzi, Robb Hollowell, and Caleb Hollowell; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Howell, Paxton Howell, Phillip Hamilton, Jacob Hamilton, Benjamin Hamilton, Stephanie Howell, Christian Howell, Sierra Howell, Nathan Howell, Charlie May Baldwin, and Mackenzie Elizabeth Pirozzi; and great-great grandchild, Jackson Tobias Howell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Department of Neurology, Atypical Parkinsonian Disorders, Corticobasal Syndrome (CBS) at www.secure.jhu.edu/form/givenow.
A Memorial Service has been scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11 AM, at Janes United Methodist Church of Rising Sun, MD. Pastor Steve Basht of Janes United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.