RISING SUN — Margaret Ann Robertson, 73, of Rising Sun, MD, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 27, 2020. Born February 20, 1947 in Burke Mountain, WV, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Harold and Lovelia Mae Belcher.
Mrs. Robertson is survived by her daughter, Brandy Ann Robertson Naughton and husband, Stephen, and their daughter, Sophia, of Rising Sun, MD; son, Brad Lee Robertson, and wife, Jaime Lynne, of Lynchburg, VA, and their children, Annabelle, Ellia, and Titus; sister, Joyce White of Rocky Mount, VA; and brothers, Phillip Belcher and wife, Chris, of Ashland, VA, and Theodore Belcher of Gary, WV.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Robertson was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale Lee Robertson; grandson, Silas Robertson; sisters, Carol Jones and Betty Phelps; and brothers, Roger Belcher, Ronald Joseph Belcher, Earnest Belcher, Douglas Belcher, David Belcher, and Thomas Woodrow Belcher.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene (LFCN) Children’s Education Center, 1737 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
A graveside service has been scheduled for Saturday, January 23, 2021, 11 AM, at the Harmony Chapel Cemetery of Conowingo, MD. Rev. Cavan Carlton of the Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene of Lynchburg, VA, will be officiating.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
