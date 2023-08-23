PERRYVILLE — Margaret "Maggie" Pirro passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
Born April 10, 1964 in Portsmouth, VA, the daughter of Arvin D. "Don" Crabtree and Shirley Ann Lowe Crabtree. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrea "Andy" Joseph Pirro, and sister, Elaine Kelley.
Maggie was a graduate of the Havre de Grace High School Class of 1982, Havre de Grace, MD. She attended the Shilling-Douglas School of Hair Design in Newark, DE. Her career started at Maureen's Hair Salon and Day Spa where she spent 24 years as a stylist. In 2008 she joined the Untamed Hair Studio in North East, MD, and remained at the studio until her passing.
During her career as a Stylist, she continued her education with Redkin attending the latest education seminars and color classes, many of which were held in NYC.
Maggie is survived by siblings, John TD Crabtree (Jacqueline), Jeanene Houston (William), and Eric DP Crabtree; special uncle, Kevin W. Lowe (Gloria); several special nieces and nephew, Jennifer, Marie, Elizabeth, Katheryn, Amanda, Laurel, and Ryan; and several very special great nieces and great nephews.
Maggie will be remembered for her quick wit, gracious personality, profound wisdom, and the loving friendships she established.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary to the Susquehanna American Legion Post No.135 of Perryville, MD, in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Services will be reserved for the privacy of the family.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
