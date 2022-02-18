NEWARK, DE — Margaret Ann (Peg) Bunnell, age 90, of Newark DE, formerly of Elkton MD, died on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 in the Wilmington Hospital.
She was born on January 15, 1932 in Ithaca, NY to Frances (Hartman) Davenport and Wallace Davenport, the second of two daughters. She graduated from Ithaca High School and began work as a secretary, a career that spanned decades (except for the years when her children were young). Some of those years were spent at Thiokol, but the majority were spent at the Department of Juvenile Services in Elkton, where she was recognized for her outstanding work. Peg nurtured many of those like a second mother.
Peg married Robert Bunnell on August 20, 1950. After his graduation from Ithaca College, he began a career as a music teacher, choir and band director, and Peg was his biggest supporter. She never missed a concert, football game, parade or performance. Over the years they made their home in Le Raysville, PA, Ware Shoals, SC, Arkport, NY, Johnson City, NY, Elkton, MD and Newark, DE.
Peg was a loving and supportive mother to six children, a doting grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was there for countless concerts, swim meets, Little League games, graduations, weddings, baptisms and more. Nothing brought her more joy than being called Mom, Grandma, or Oma. Family was everything to her.
Peg was a longtime devoted member of Elkton United Methodist Church, regular in worship, serving on committees, being a part of the United Methodist Women's Ruth/Sarah Circle, and enjoying all of the activities of the Classic Christians.
She and Bob were avid travelers, following their children around the world, and later in life, Peg enjoyed cruising to Alaska, Bermuda and elsewhere. She loved listening to the music of her younger years (Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett) and loved the music of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, a group she and Bob got to see in person on one of their great trips west.
Peg liked to cook and bake and was well known for the hundreds of popcorn balls she made every year for Halloween and the special Christmas candy she made for years to give to friends and family.
She was pre-deceased by her husband of 55 years, Robert Bunnell; her parents Frances and Wallace Davenport; her sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Angelo Capogrossi; her niece Maryellen and great nephew Michael; her sister-in-law and husband Adele and Paul Bogosian; and her brother-in-law John Bunnell.
She is survived by her children: Richard Bunnell (Ruth Ann); Susan Johnson (Bob); Rev. Karen Bunnell; Jeffrey Bunnell; Adam Bunnell (Linda); and John Bunnell (Adelma). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Edward "Bo", Richard Il (Kelly), Megan (Rob), Emilie, Jared, Taylor (Dana), William, Melanie and Robbie; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Virginia Bunnell.
Funeral service will be held 11 am, Saturday, February 19th at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E Main St., Elkton MD. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, February 18, from 3-6 pm at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921. Masks will be required. Interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church or The Alzheimer's Association, c/o the funeral home at the above address.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.