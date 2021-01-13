ELKTON, MD — Margaret Ann Shelley, age 77, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. Born in Amherst County, VA, on March 29, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Grover M. and Cora Tomlin Hartless.
Mrs. Shelley was a homemaker who loved to bake and was known for her extensive knowledge in preparing Southern recipes. She was always one to bless people with a card of well wishes, thinking of you, birthday remembrance, or for any occasion she felt would brighten the recipient’s day.
Survivors include her sons, Chris Shelley and wife, Christine, Elkton, MD, and Dave Greer, North East, MD; grandchildren, Ethan and Logan Shelley, and Paige and Myah Greer; and siblings, Robert Hartless, Monroe, VA, Preston Hartless, Richmond, VA, and Marie Johnson, Bedford, VA.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shelley was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Billy J. Shelley.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Endeavor Church, 32 Hilltop Road, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in North East United Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Endeavor Church, in care of the above address.
