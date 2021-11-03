NORTH EAST, MD — Manuel Stanley, IV, age 38, of North East, MD, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021. He was born on December 10, 1982 in Wilmington, DE to Freda G. Stanley (May) and the late Manuel Stanley, III.
Manuel worked for twenty-three years paving his family businesses. He took great joy in his job and always looked forward to taking his boys with him to work every chance he got. Manuel loved driving and working on his low rider truck, attending car shows with his Sunset Car Club family, playing Pine Grove softball, playing bingo with his granny when she was alive, and eating a good meal. He was an avid sports fan always watching WWE, MLB, and NBA. Manuel's greatest joy in life was spending time with his children. He loved watching Little Manuel play football and Morris doing karate. Manuel will always be remembered for his funny jokes and great sense of humor, when he was around there was never a dull moment.
Manuel is survived by his two sons: Manuel Stanley, V and Morris Stanley; mother, Freda Stanley; brother, Angelo Stanley; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his father, Manuel is preceded in death by his brother, Steven E. Stanley; paternal grandparents: Manuel Stanley, Jr. and Thelma Stanley; and maternal grandparents: Manuel Lester and Mildred Lester.
A celebration of Manuel's life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
