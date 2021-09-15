ELKTON, MD — Mae Elizabeth Grant, age 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021. Born in Elkton on April 26, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Henry S. and Mildred Anders Berry.
Mrs. Grant had been a Licensed Practical Nurse at Laurelwood Care Center, Elkton, for 26 years. She was a member of Bohemia Wesleyan Church, Chesapeake City, MD. Mrs. Grant loved spending time with her family, cooking, baking, traveling, and taking care of her houseplants. She will be remembered as being an inspiration to all.
Survivors include her children, Janice Cochran, W. Alan Grant, and Terry Davis and husband, Blake, all of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Jennifer, Bradley, Christopher, and Serina; great-grandchildren, Kenny, Austin, Bradley Jr., Evelynn, Daniel, Lilly, and Kelsey; and siblings, Henry Berry, Ralph Berry, and Barbara Nester.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Grant was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John I. Grant, Jr.; son, Brian Grant; grandson, Daniel Mayberry; and son-in-law, Lee Cochran.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bohemia Wesleyan Church, 3056 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.