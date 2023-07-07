EARLEVILLE — Macey Ann McCloskey of Earlville, MD passed away peacefully on Monday, July 3rd surrounded by family and friends. The daughter of the late Macy Elliott Bristow and W. A. Bristow, she was born in Wilmington, DE on November 20, 1951.
A 1969 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School where she excelled in both academics and sports (field hockey and basketball). Macey went on to receive her nursing degree in 1972 from the Macqueen Gibbs Wills School of Nursing in Easton, MD. A registered nurse for 51 years, Macey began her career as an O.R. nurse at Union Hospital and later as a nurse for the Delmarva Foundation/Telligen.
An avid Coca-Cola memorabilia fan. She loved her animals, especially all her horses, ducks, geese, dogs and cats. The most beautiful farm girl, with a heart of gold and the prettiest of polished nails she loved, nothing more than spending time on her farm riding the trails with her yellow labs Ally & Gator.
As a loving mother and dedicated booster for Bohemia Manor Athletics in the 1990's she supported her two sons' love of football and baseball as well as their interests in hunting, fishing and boating.
Both head strong and nurturing she had the ability to always make everyone feel right at home.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Arthur L. McCloskey I and her beloved son, Arthur L. McCloskey II and his girlfriend Karen D. Sorandes, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Macey is preceded in death by her dearest son, Todd Elliott McCloskey, her mother Macy E. Bristow and her brother Brian W. Bristow, Sr.
A special thank you to Macey's caregivers, Anna, Barbie Ann and her college roommate and lifelong friend Nancy.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 13 from 5-7 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 14 at 11 am at St. Stephen's Cemetery, 10 Glebe Rd. Earleville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Amedisys Foundation, 107 Chesapeake Blvd. Elkton, MD 21921
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.