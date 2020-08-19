CHARLESTOWN — Mabel G. Wilson, age 97, of Charlestown, MD, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mabel’s memory to a charity of your choice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, which was one of Mabel’s favorite charities.
To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-368-9500
