NEWARK, DE — M. Elaine Rossiter, 79 of Newark, DE passed away at home surrounded by her loving family.
Elaine was born on June 27, 1942, daughter of the late Woodrow W. Lum, Sr. and Leona Pearce Lum. She was raised in Earleville where she was a 1960 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School. She had worked in the office for several area companies. Elaine enjoyed jigsaw and word search puzzles, the game show network and loved crocheting, knitting and needlework. She has lived in Newark for the past 13 years.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Beverly Jones, Kathryn Lum and Trudie Getty.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 13 1/2 years, Charles Rossiter, her children, Sandra Lodge of Earleville, MD, Lori Kinkead (Johnny) of Radcliff, KY, Joseph Green of Radcliff, KY and Karen Green of Newark, DE; step-children, Sandra Girouard (Randy) of Birmingham, AL, Matthew Rossiter (Renee) of Port Deposit, MD ad Joanne Chester (Jeremy) of Ft. Worth, TX; her brothers, Thomas Lum of Fredericktown, MD and Woodrow W. Lum, Jr. of Fayetteville, NC.; 20 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 16 from 1 to 2 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 18 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Baldwin United Methodist Church Food Pantry, PO Box 12, Elk Mills, Md. 21920
