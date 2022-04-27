PERRYVILLE — Lynn Marie DeMar, 63 yrs, of Perryville, MD, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at home. Born September 8, 1958 in the Kirk Army Hospital of Aberdeen, MD, she was the daughter of the late Aldean and Verna Lee Todd Pruitt.
Lynn was formerly employed as a Supply Management Specialist by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of Perry Point, MD. She was a member of the Perryville United Methodist Church and the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, John "Rocky" J. DeMar of Perryville, MD; sons, Todd A. Mitchell (Yvonne) and Jamie A. Mitchell (Heather); daughter, Shaunna M. Keith (Kenneth); seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters, Maleah D. Ordens (Jesse) and Penny L. Bowman (Rick).
In addition to her parents, Lynn was preceded in death by her sister, Robin R. Timble.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or the Amedisys Foundation in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
All funeral services will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
