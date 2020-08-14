ELKTON — Lynn Carol Kahn, 65, of Elkton, MD passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born in North Bergen, NJ on December 4, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Madeline Blick Kermode.
Mrs. Kahn, who loved flowers, had worked in banking with Howard Bank.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Martin Roy Kahn; stepchildren, Mary Jane Weinstein and husband, Mitchell, Las Vegas, NV, Sheri Trick and husband, David, Mesa, AZ, Martin Kahn and wife, Shelley, Rockaway, NJ and Joseph Kahn, Cliffside Park, NJ; brother, Thomas Kermode and wife, Lauren, Chesapeake City, MD; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 3 PM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, with visitation starting at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
