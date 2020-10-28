CABOT PENNSYLVANIA — (Frascella) Lucy Iola (Frascella) Stevens, “Dolly”, 90, of Cabot, Pennsylvania; formerly of Rising Sun, Maryland, passed away on October 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born to Joseph Frascella and Lucy Frascella on November 23, 1929 in Trenton, New Jersey. When asked if her full given name was Lucille, she would always quip, “No, just Lucy, my parents were poor and couldn’t afford the extra letters,” since she was born at the beginning of the Great Depression. Her father was a SeaBee in the United States Navy, stationed at Port Hueneme, California, where she would meet the love of life, Lee Berkley Stevens, a young SeaBee, earning extra pay by taking duty as a lifeguard at the base pool. The two married on October 4, 1947, living a life of adventure together until his passing in 2010.
As the wife of a SeaBee, she traveled around the world. Together they raised a family while living in Japan, Bermuda, Italy, and Canada, in addition to the several bases in the U.S.
Lucy was always involved in the community, including the Navy Wives Club, Cecil County Homemakers, and volunteering at the Veterans Administration. She was known for her quick wit, creative mind, artistic talents, masterful sewing, and rich cooking. She had natural leadership abilities, and so often served as president for the clubs she joined. Not one to let needs go unmet, sometimes she would end up learning new skills that were completely out of character, like coaching a girls’ Little League softball team when there were not enough parents volunteering, even though she had no previous interest in sports. Always encouraging to her grandchildren, she would pass along timeless idioms, like, “Latin is as language, as dead as dead can be; First it killed the Romans, now it’s killing me” when she saw them struggling with homework.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine (Jerrald/predeceased) Simmers, Rising Sun, MD; daughter, Charlene Reinhart, Butler, PA; daughter, Theresa (Gerard) Otteni, Harmony, PA, grandchildren, Jeremy Stevens; Joseph Otteni, Nicholas Otteni, and Christina Colonna, one great-grandchild, Max Stevens; her sister, Audrey Van Eaton, Sumpter, SC; brother, Joseph (Beverly) Frascella, Blaine, MN, and sister, Toni (Frank) Collins, Summerville, SC. She is predeceased by her husband, Lee Stevens; son, Joseph Stevens; sister, Vivian York; and brother, Albert Frascella.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation, please donate to your local Salvation Army.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 East North St., Butler, PA 16001
Online condolences may be made at www.thompson-miller.com.
