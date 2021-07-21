BEAR, DE — Luanne M. Bedwell-Nieves, a retired Registered Nurse, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the age of 63.
Luanne was born and raised in Elkton, MD on October 3, 1957 to George and Frances Bedwell. She attended Immaculate Conception School, Elkton High School, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Salisbury University. She spent the majority of her career at Christiana Care with over 40 years of service, where she worked at the Surgicenter in the operating room from its opening until her retirement in February 2021.
Luanne married Carlos “Pete” Nieves, the boy next door, on October 15, 1988. Together they had three daughters, Bethany, Amanda, and Taylor. Luanne loved playing sports, having played basketball in school and softball for the Wilmington Medical Center. While playing softball, she met many of her best friends and won multiple championships along the way.
If Luanne was not attending an event for her daughters, nieces, nephews, or watching sports with her daughters (especially the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team), then you could find her gardening, in the pool, or at the beach.
Luanne is survived by her husband of 32 years, Carlos “Pete” Nieves; daughters, Bethany, Amanda (Chris Mitchell), and Taylor; brothers, Ron Bedwell (Sally) and Don Bedwell (Mary); and many nieces and nephews.
Luanne was preceded in death by her parents, George “Sonny” and Frances “Franny” Bedwell; and youngest brother, Kevin Bedwell.
Luanne will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was a great friend, nurse, sister, aunt, and cousin, but Luanne will be known best for her two favorite roles: wife and mother.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Friday, July 23, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Luanne’s memory to the B+ Foundation; American Cancer Society; American Heart Association; or the National Kidney Foundation, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.