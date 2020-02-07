RISING SUN — Lowell Winton McCoy of Rising Sun, MD, age 83 passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1936 in Elkton, MD to the late Habbart K. McCoy and Mary (Mendenhall) McCoy.
Mr. McCoy graduated from The Peddie School of Heightstown, NJ and the University of Maryland at College Park. During his time at the University of Maryland, he served as President of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. In 1962, Mr. McCoy purchased Ewing Motors, which became McCoy Motor Company. He was a long-time member of Janes United Methodist Church and The Yokefellow Society.
Mr. McCoy is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Thelma Hammond McCoy; daughter, Lori McCoy and her husband, Bruce Johnson; two sons: Todd McCoy and Drew McCoy and his wife, Nickole Kubala McCoy; four grandchildren: Eli McCoy-Johnson, Ava McCoy-Johnson, Cavender McCoy and Lotte McCoy.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McCoy was preceded in death by his sister, Neysa McCoy Arminger and granddaughter, Emma McCoy-Johnson.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Mr. McCoy’s honor may be made payable to “Delaware Community Foundation” with Emma Kim McCoy-Johnson Memorial Fund in the memo portion of the check or “Special Olympics of Cecil County” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
