NORTH EAST — Louise Fox, 94 years, of North East, MD, died Friday, May 27, 2022 at Abbey Manor Assisted Living in Elkton, MD. She was born February 18, 1928 in Plymouth, PA. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Cintala Meza.
Ms. Fox graduated from Harter High of West Nanticoke, PA, in 1945. Following graduation, she worked for several years as a bookkeeper for Wasley's Jewelers in Plymouth, PA. It was here she carefully planned for her hope chest, buying a place setting of fine china, silverware, and stemware with each paycheck.
She eventually followed her sister, Dorothy, to Wilmington, DE, where she met the love of her life, Lloyd Fox. Louise and Lloyd were married in 1953 and soon became the parents of three children.
Ms. Fox enjoyed birdwatching, collecting cookbooks, and watching college basketball. Her favorite team was Duke, even though one of her sons attended UCONN. She loved her family dearly, especially her children and grandchildren.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Mary Karen Fox-Talbot of Aberdeen, MD; sons, Darwin James Fox and wife, Lauren, of Lakeville MN, and Lloyd Kevin Fox and his wife, Loretta, of Brookfield, CT; grandchildren, Mark Talbot of Aberdeen, MD, Sarah Sinclair and husband, Joe, of North East, MD, Ellen Boelter and her husband, Eddie, of Eagan, MN, Kate Fox of Chicago, IL, and Anita and Jack Fox of Brookfield, CT; great-grandchildren, Juniper and Harry Sinclair of North East, MD, and Penny Boelter of Eagan, MN.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Fox was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Fox; sisters, Dorothy Iracki and Antoinette Baker.
The family would like to thank the staff at Abbey Manor Assisted Living in Elkton for the loving care they gave to Louise over the last 9 years and Amedisys Hospice for the skilled medical care they provided in her final weeks.
A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, 10 AM, at the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery of Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.