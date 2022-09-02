ELKTON — Louise Burgess, 90 of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022.
Born in Eskdale, WV, on July 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Ray Carl Allen and Catherine Marie (Gayton) Allen.
Louise retired from Chrysler. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, gardening and traveling. But nothing was more important than her family.
Survivors include her children: Steve Burgess (Rita) of Shawnee, OH, Terry Burgess of East Carbon, UT, Tammy Gary of Elkton, MD and Jeff Burgess (Misty) of Crooksville, OH; her brothers: George Allen of Lebanon, TN and Carman Allen of Brenham, TX; 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Louise was also preceded in death by her daughter: Karen Mayberry; and siblings: Milton Allen, Loretta Porter and James Allen.
The family would like to give special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Caraway Manor for the loving care shown to Louise.
Memorial service will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon.
