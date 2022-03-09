RISING SUN — Louis Vincent Angelo Deangelis, 77 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 in the Harford Memorial Hospital, Havre de Grace, MD.
Born in MA on May 12, 1944, he was the son of the late Luigi and Ida (Bernardi) Deangelis.
Louis retired from C & P where he worked many years as a lineman. He also farmed most of his life and appreciated the simple joy in raking hay and discing.
He enjoyed goose hunting, was an avid gardener, sharing his produce with family and friends, listening to bluegrass music and joining in with his banjo.
Louis loved talking about the Lord with anyone who cared to talk and was consumed with the Jubilation. Most of all he loved spending time with his family especially seeing his great grandchildren grow.
Survivors include his sisters: Joanne Rose, Judy Simmons and Regina Keating all of FL.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister: Marie Deangelis.
Funeral service will be held Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11:00 am at Hopewell Methodist Church, 1811 Hopewell Road, Port Deposit, MD 21904. There will be a meal after interment for family and friends at the church.
Interment will follow in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
