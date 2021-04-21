THE VILLAGES, FL — Louis John Salerno, age 95, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Lou was born in Philadelphia, PA, on March 2, 1926, and enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17. He served in the Belgian Campaign, the Battle of the Bulge, and the Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns, and was the recipient of 3 Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, and the European Victory Medal.
His first wife, Madeline Lane, passed away in 1991. In 2004, he married Virginia Barnes and lived in Elkton. After her passing, he moved to Florida in 2017 with his step-children and resided in The Villages to enjoy the warmth and sunshine.
He leaves behind his step-children, Virginia Selner (Bob) and Harry Barnes (Catherine); step-grandchildren, Chemayne Larsen, Margie Barnes Sotomayor, James Barnes V, Edwin Barnes and Alan Barnes; and step-great-grandchildren, Samantha Larsen, Christian Larsen, Sonia Sotomayor and Curran Sotomayor.
His step-son, James Barnes, preceded him in death in 2015.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 9:15 a.m. Interment with military honors in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE, will follow the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Legion or to the Hospice of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.