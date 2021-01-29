ELKTON, MD — Louann Long, 70, of Elkton, MD passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021. Born in Elkton on June 21, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Grover and Chessie Wheatley Roark.
Mrs. Long was a Certified Nursing Assistant who had worked at Laurelwood Care Center and MedPointe. She was a member of VFW Post #8175, Elkton, Loyal Order of the Moose Ladies Auxiliary, and Elks Lodge #2540, Rehoboth Beach, DE. She loved the beach and enjoyed boating, fishing, camping and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Johnson, Elkton; grandchildren, Steve and Sarah Adkins; four great grandchildren; sister, Patsy Kennedy, Elkton; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Long was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Long; and seven brothers.
A memorial service will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, January 30, 2021, at VFW Post #8175, 208 W. High Street, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
