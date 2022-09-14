ELK MILLS, MD — Lorraine Renee Eastridge Evans, age 62, of Elk Mills, MD, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on February 8, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Carole Christian and the late Spencer Eastridge.
Lorraine retired from Frito Lay, Aberdeen, MD, where she worked as a warehouse associate. She enjoyed reading, especially author Joanna Lindsay, crafting, knitting, crocheting, and anything having to do with dragons. Lorraine loved spending time with her family and friends, and she found great joy in helping and giving to others.
Survivors include her siblings, Spencer Eastridge, Jr. (Kathy), Robert Christian (Julie), and Dolores Quintero (Clay), all of Elkton, Lori Zavela (Corey), Bogota, Colombia, and Kathryn Weaver and Christopher Savage, both of Mt. Airy, MD.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Community Services Foundation - Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
