HAVRE DE GRACE — Lorraine Holmes Maloney, aged 72, died at home on June 2, 2022. She was born on January 23, 1950 in Chesapeake City, MD and later moved to Elkton, MD where she spent most of her life before moving to Havre de Grace, MD to be closer to family. Lorraine worked as a legal secretary in Elkton, MD for 50 years. She helped everyone with their legal issues and gave her opinion openly and freely. She loved her grandchildren, animals, the liberal agenda, and a good gossip.
Lorraine was voted Class Hot Rod in 1968 and dated her ex-husband solely for the chance to drag race his GTO. She always loved to go for long rides, either in an attempt to get lost and find someplace new or to get to various far-flung locales for seasonal produce (South Jersey for lima beans and Sudlersville for asparagus were favorites.) Her favorite media pastimes included British murder mysteries and Dr. Pimple Popper (to the utter disgust of her family.) She absolutely loved to travel and would have done so more often if possible. Her last trip was to Aruba with her daughter where she learned that she did, in fact, prefer the upgraded private cabana with bottle service and that room service on her daughter's credit card was just fine, thank-you-very-much.
Lorraine coined her son-in-law's favorite pick up line, which involves slowing a car, leaning out next to someone, and calling seductively, "Piece of candy, go for a ride?"
She had a deft touch with seafood and used all the original crab recipes from Shaefer's Canal House where she worked in the 1960s; unfortunately, she also liked to boil vegetables to within an inch of their lives. She went her entire life without ever eating a carrot. Unfortunately, she died suddenly, as her fervent wish if ever diagnosed with a terminal illness was to get an IV drip of Coca-Cola, which she regarded as the finest beverage on Earth.
She offered unwavering companionship and love and will be immeasurably missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Burton and Ruth Holmes, and siblings Norman, Charlotte, Eleanor, Thelma, Leslie, Gary, Evelyn, Vernon, Robert and Claude. She is survived by her children Shane (Danielle) Maloney and Erin (Stephen) Carrig, as well as her beloved grandchildren, Leo and Veronica Carrig and Mads Maloney as well as siblings Allene and Ronald.
A memorial will be held on Sunday, July 10 from 3-6 pm at La Banque de Fleuve in Havre de Grace, MD. All are welcome to attend; a handicapped drop off entrance is available around the back of the venue. Please dress casually for the outdoor weather.
