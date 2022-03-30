ELKTON, MD — Lorraine "Cis" Anna MacKenzie, age 88, passed away on March 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with a long-term illness. She was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Edward Paul "Buster" MacKenzie Jr; her son, Edward Paul "Butch" MacKenzie, Ill; her parents, Lorraine and Charles Buckingham; her brother, Charles "Bill" Buckingham; granddaughter, Charlaine Lambert; and many other family and friends.
Lorraine was born on May 11, 1933, in Newark, DE. She enjoyed sharing memories of her childhood with anyone who would listen. When she and her sister, Janet, were together, they had some really great stories, although some may have been a bit far-fetched. These stories will be etched in our minds and hearts, forever. Lorraine and Paul spent many years as foster parents and welcomed over 13 children into their home through those years. They prided themselves in the fact that these children received the best care possible.
Lorraine leaves behind 4 children, Chuck MacKenzie, Penny Moore (Jeff), Julie MacKenzie and Beth Lambert (Darrell), all of Elkton, MD; her sister, Janet Walls, Middletown, DE; as well as several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind, her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Christina MacMillan (Brian), Joey Marrero (Jenn), Gabby MacKenzie, Miranda Lambert, Zach MacKenzie, and Kyle Lambert; and her great-grandchildren, Jaden Ohrt, Aiden MacMillan, Peyton Ohrt, Kellan MacMillan, Skylar Marrero, and a new little one due in September.
A special thank you to the staff at Amedisys, both the home health and hospice teams for their compassion and care during Lorraine's illness. As well, a thank you to all our friends and family who have shared their kind words and thoughtful gestures.
Graveside service with interment in Sharps Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, one of Lorraine's favorite charities.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.