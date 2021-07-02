FREELAND — Lori Lynn Underwood was called home on Sunday June 27th, 2021. She was a loving mother, daughter, aunt, and loyal friend. Lori lived her life doing what she loved to do, whether it was chasing a fire call, helping a friend, serving as a mentor, or fighting for what she believed in.
Lori was a 19-year member of the Baltimore City Fire Department and a 27-year member of the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun Inc. She served as the Secretary Treasurer for the Baltimore Firefighters Local 734, and was a fierce advocate for all of the membership. She was relentless in fighting for members’ benefits, empowering those around her, and supported tremendous growth in the department and for the City of Baltimore.
A mentor to so many, supportive no matter what the issue was; Lori was always there. Her proudest accomplishment was being a mom to her daughter Madeline Moore. She was a loving daughter and one of her parents’ biggest fans; Dale and Larry Underwood. She is survived by her grandfather Bill Underwood. Lori was a loving sister to Amy Plante (Gerd), aunt to Joshua Underwood (Toni), Lauren Shinnick (Vito), Kameron Moll (Dan), James Plante, and Michael Plante. She was a great-aunt to seven great-nieces and six great-nephews. Lori leaves behind her loving partner Shawn Utz, and his children Chloe and Chase. Her face would always light up when she was talking about her beloved dog Beatrice Louise. She loved life, her family, her friends, and leaves behind a lasting imprint on the fire service. The smile Lori always had on her face and the way she lived her life will never be forgotten.
Lori was preceded in death by her grandparents Audrey and Jimmy Riale, her grandmother Sylvia Underwood, her daughter’s father Jason Moore, and her two dogs she loved dearly- Pumpkin Lee and Sunny Marie.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday July 7th and Thursday July 8th from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road, Baltimore MD 21214. A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 10th at 1PM at the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun, Inc., 300 Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be payable to the Spina Bifida Association in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville MD 21903.
