RISING SUN — On February 22, 2021, Loretta H. Capezio, 83, of Rising Sun, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of Peter A. Capezio, Sr.; cherished mother of Peter Capezio, Jr., Thomas Capezio, Celeste Simon and the late Loretta; loving grandmother of Shelby Simon, Randy Ingram and Charles Ingram, Jr.; beloved great grandmother of Kayla Ingram, Paul Ingram, Charles Ingram the 3rd, Chloe Ingram and Ava Ingram; and many loving family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held for Loretta at St. Mary of the Assumption Church — 1021 St. Mary's Road, Pylesville, MD 21132, on March 6, 2021, at 10 am, interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Loretta's memory to; St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore, 2305 N. Charles Street, Suite 300, Baltimore, MD 21218, or visit: vincentbaltimore.org.
Memorial tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
