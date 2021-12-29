ELKTON — Loretta Christine Justice, 89 of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Colmar, KY, on May 29, 1932, she was the daughter of the late James Hobart Parker and Mary M. (Peace) Parker.
Prior to her retirement, Loretta worked at Elkton Sparkler and Johnnie's Restaurant. The joy of her life was her family and she loved taking care of them.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years: John Carson Justice, Sr.; their children: John C. Justice, Jr. (Mona) of Elkton, MD, Loretta May Post (Charles) of Hartsville, SC, Bruce W. Justice (Charlotte) of Perryville, MD, Mary Justice Blades of Leasburg, NC, Barbara Ann Kelly (Eddie) of Lawrenceburg, KY, and Matthew Justice (Amy) of Newark, DE. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by a daughter: Glenda Haggerty.
