NEWARK, DE — Lois Mackie Inglisa, 90, Newark, DE passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023. She was born in 1933 at home in Fair Hill, MD. She was the daughter of the late Henry M. and Bernice G. Strobel Mackie.
Mrs. Inglisa and her husband were the owner's of Forest Green Court for over 25 years. Lois and Barbara Williams financed the production of the map "Mapping Cecil County History 1600-2000" with drawings by Geraldine McKeown and Pamela Goffinet. She was a lover of Cecil County History, traveling, and photos, but most of all her family, children, and grandchildren.
Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Domenic R. Inglisa, Sr.; children, Denise Hubbard (John), Elkton, MD, Domenic R. Inglisa, Jr. (Lora), East Windsor, NJ, Andrea Baverov (Nicholas), New Egypt, NJ; grandchildren, Angelo and Domenic Inglisa III, Alexander and Bradley Hubbard, Allison and Edward Baverov; siblings, Patricia Peterson, Newark, DE, Constance Godrey, Maynardville, TN, John V. Mackie, Edgar G. Mackie, Elkton, MD, N. Ray Mackie, Smyrna, DE, Michael L. Mackie, Rising Sun, MD; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Inglisa was preceded in death by her siblings, Henry M. Mackie, Jr., James H. Mackie, Sr., David A. Mackie, Nancy E. Allison, Russell A. Mackie, and William A. Mackie.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 24, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m. at Rock Presbyterian Church, 30 Rock Church Road, Elkton, MD, with interment to follow in Sharps Cemetery, Fair Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rock Presbyterian Church or to; The Wounded Warriors Project, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
