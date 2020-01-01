NORTH EAST — Lois Jean Keen, 83, of North East, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 28, 2019.
Born on August 8, 1936 in East Liverpool, Ohio, Jean was the daughter of the late William and Lillian Jackson. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Brevins Nursing Home and also worked for a time at APG. She was a devoted member of Gospel Tabernacle Church in Havre de Grace. Jean loved her church family and was always there for her family.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her son Henry Keen, III of Marshalltown, Iowa; three daughters, Beverly Stevens (Scott) of Des Moines, Iowa, Lillie Williams (Rodney) of North East, MD, and Lisa Noll of North East, MD; a brother, Joseph Jackson; three sisters, June Campbell, Janet Rohrbaugh, and Debbie Moore; 12 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Keen, Jr., sisters, Joanne, Jerry Lee, and Judith Rae, brothers Wayne Crawford, Thurman J. and William Grant, and 3 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 South Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation at the funeral home on Friday January 3 from 6-8:00 pm. Burial will be in Harford Memorial Gardens. To send condolences visit www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.