WASHINGTON D.C. — Lois passed away on July 4th. After graduation from high school she went to work for the federal government for 32 years. Her first job was at the Navy Yard in Washington. Her 2nd was at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Her 3rd was with the Defense Communication Agency in Arlington, VA. Her 4th and final was with the Defense Nuclear Agency in Bethesda, MD. After her retirement from Federal Service she returned to Cecil County to be with her family; Daughter Sharon Gordy, her grandchildren Karen Campbell, Diana Culler & husband Jun. Dennis Campbell & wife Tracy. She also has 3 great grandchildren Ciara, Mary & Kahlie and husband Ian and 2 great great grandchildren Sophia Georgie.
Upon her return to Cecil County she went to work for the county government for 16 1/2 years.
For 2 years after her retirement she volunteered her time and service to driving seniors to their medical appointments. She organized trips for the seniors too with the Cecil Travelers for 19 years.
She loved traveling and bowling and was a member of the Woman's Club. She loved driving her car.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Sutherland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
