RISING SUN — Lois Ruth (Clingen) McDowell, age 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 20, 2021. Lois was born to George and Edna Clingen in Glen Cove, Long Island, NY, on February 22, 1930. She graduated from Oyster Bay High School and while attending Houghton College, she met the love of her life, David Meredith McDowell. David and Lois were married on September 9, 1950 and shared almost 68 years of marriage living in the Rising Sun area. Lois was preceded in death by her husband in 2018; she is survived by her six children; Sharon (Bronson) Hokuf, Stephen (Karen), Martin (Sandra), Ruth, Deborah (Craig) Thomas, and Jonathan (Kelly). She is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, one brother, Paul Clingen of Colorado Springs, CO, and brother-in-law, H. Clay McDowell of Rising Sun, MD.
Lois was a member of Grace Bible Chapel where she faithfully served in many capacities over her lifetime including deaconess, teacher, and nursery coordinator. She and her husband together were involved in their church's ministry at the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center for about 40 years. Lois demonstrated a personal burden of prayer for and service to others throughout her life. In the latter half of their life, the Lord enabled David and Lois to take five mission trips - two to Kyrgyzstan, Central Asia, and three to Alaska where they used their skills to serve the missionaries and people in those areas.
A memorial service celebrating Lois' life and her Savior will be held at Grace Bible Chapel on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3:00pm. There will be no visitation; however, a meal will be served immediately after the service and the family invites everyone to join them.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for support of the mission ministry and work of two of Lois' grandchildren may be made to Grace Bible Chapel, 1949 Joseph Biggs Highway, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.