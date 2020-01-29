ELKTON — Lloyd Daniel Reeves, Sr., 78 of Elkton, MD, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at home.
Born in Elkton, MD, on June 30, 1941, he was the son of Wiley and Victoria (Hart) Reeves.
Lloyd retired from Chrysler with 33 years of service and was a member of Providence Adventist Church.
He is survived by one son: James A. Reeves of Carsonville, MI; daughter-in-law: Gail Reeves of Elkton, MD; grandsons: Steven Reeves (Fiance, Lindsey Dillon), Lloyd Byers (Jesse) and Mark Byers (Katie); granddaughters: Magan Markum and Dakota Fernandez. Also survived by 4 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wives: Geraldine Reeves and Joyce Reeves; son, Lloyd D. “Danny” Reeves and daughter: Treva Jean Byers.
Friends may call for visitation on Tuesday evening, January 28, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Providence Adventist Church and forwarded to the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.