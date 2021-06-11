ELKTON, MD — Lisa Roland Montgomery, age 52, of Elkton, MD, formerly of Rising Sun, MD passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 after a brief illness at Christiana Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.
She is survived by daughter, Lyndsey Mae Montgomery, Elkton, MD; faithful companion, Zoey Lynn; and nieces, nephews, and countless extended friends and family members.
She enjoyed spending time with her faithful companion Zoey Lynn, reading, doing puzzles, going to country music concerts, and spending time with family and friends.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Doris Jean Roland; Aunt Dorothy Jane Jackson; and niece, Ruby Lynn Bennett.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
