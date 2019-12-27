NORTH EAST — Lisa Marie Richardson, 51 of North East, MD, passed away Monday morning, December 23, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Wilmington, DE, on August 11, 1968.
Lisa worked at the Cecil County Courthouse in the assignment office.
Survivors include her husband: Timothy Richardson; 4 children: Craig F. Wulkewicz (Kristen) of Perryville, MD, Annette V. Bedell of Wilmington, DE, Brooke J. Bedell of Dover, DE and Lauren D. Richardson of North East, MD; her mother: Leslie J. Spinella (Michael) of Delaware City, MD; 3 sisters: Jennifer L. Cipolla (Michael) of Newark, DE, Angela M. Spinella (Hank) of Hyattsville, MD and Rachel C. Pupillo (Anthony) of New Castle, DE; her 4 grandchildren Janyia (11), Sophia (10), Jeremiah (9) and Stevie (1).
She was preceded in death by her father: Robert F. Wulkewicz; her brother: Robert F. Wulkewicz and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 12:00 pm.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For a more detailed account of her life story visit her Facebook page. A GoFundMe page has been set up, should friends and family desire to contribute to her memorial.
