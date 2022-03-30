COLORA — It is with great sadness that the family of Lisa Kay Ward announce her passing on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the age of 59.
Lisa will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 42 years, Blake Ward, and her children, Candice Testerman of Port Deposit, Maryland and Rachael Gilley of Colora, Maryland. Timothy Ward was the oldest of her children; Tim lost his battle with cancer in 2011. She was the proud "Elisi" to her grandchildren; Patrick and Nolan Gilley, and Jocelyn and Ireland Testerman. Lisa had 5 siblings; Adam and Billy preceded her in death. Melissa, Leroy and John are her surviving siblings.
Lisa served as Business Administrator for Kidz Korner Childcare and Great Commission Christian Academy in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Lisa had a passion for education and a love for children. She was also associate pastor at Great Commission Church of the Nazarene in Havre de Grace, Maryland.
Her greatest gift, though, was in her love of people and her effort to develop others. Lisa never met a stranger, and she always saw the potential in every person she encountered. Lisa touched so many people's lives over the years as she spent time with them, mentoring and listening to their concerns. She was wise and loving. People came to her for direction. Lisa loved to serve other people, and she loved to serve the Lord. She often spoke of her love for Jesus from a very early age, and she stayed close with Him her entire life, always following His calling for her life. Lisa loved to garden. She was well known for bringing, what appeared to be a dead plant, back to life. Perhaps, this was a foreshadowing of how she would put so much into people who others had given up on. Lisa was also a published writer. She had a column called Pot Luck in the County Gazette, where she would write about and celebrate American nostalgia.
Our family will miss her big presence in our lives, but we rejoice knowing she is at peace and resting in the presence of God. Her greatest joy came from her grandchildren. She loved to take them on vacation, and dream of their next big adventure. She always had time for a tea party with them, using nothing but the finest china. She taught us all to drink tea with our pinkies out. Everything had to be fancy for absolutely no reason at all, and they loved it that way. Anytime she was around them, she was in her happy place, calling them her "babies." Even when she was sick, her grandchildren lifted her spirit. Being a mother and grandmother was her highest calling.
Lisa's family is planning a celebration of her life in May on their farm. Please look for an announcement on social media in the near future.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
