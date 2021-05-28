ELKTON, MD — Lisa Durant, age 47, passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side. Born on August 13, 1973 in Nuremburg, Germany, God gave the world the most beautiful soul.
Lisa lived her life as a warrior and an angel on earth for all. Overcoming many obstacles in life, Lisa managed to raise two beautiful and strong children as a single mother. She loved her daughter, Hannah Durant, and son Tyler Durant, fiercely and dedicated her life to making sure her children had the best lives. Lisa had several surrogate children whom she cared deeply for as well.
For 15 years, Lisa worked for AAA in the insurance division. After her children were grown, Lisa joined the Singerly Fire Company and she found a new life purpose. Lisa enjoyed helping people so much that she joined two more fire companies, Five Points Fire Company and Talleyville Fire Company. Lisa was a blessing to every patient, coworker, and person she encountered.
Lisa enjoyed being a sports mom for her children’s teams, being an emergency medical technician for her community and traveling anywhere tropical for her herself.
Lisa is survived by her children, Hannah and Tyler Durant, her sister, Teresa Fawley, and countless extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Linda Koeberlein, her grandmother, Connie Hara, and brother-in-law, Terry Fawley.
Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Avenue, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Robert M. Burchett, Jr. Memorial Foundation for First Responders in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.