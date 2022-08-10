MARIANNA, FLORIDA — Lisa Boulden, age 59, formerly, from the town of North East, Maryland passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her residence in Marianna, Florida. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut on February 21, 1963 and spent most of her life in Maryland where she worked for nineteen years as a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service. Lisa enjoyed traveling, baking, cooking, diamond puzzles, and was a huge ELVIS fan. Her greatest love was spending time with family and friends.
Lisa was a life time member of the VFW Post 6027, North East, Maryland; life time member and treasurer of the Marianna Moose Lodge 1026, and life time member of WOTM 1286.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband of twenty years, Glenn Boulden of Marianna, Florida; father, Theodore Petroulis Sr. (Buffy) of Delaware; mother, Wanda Millett of Delaware; children, Chasity Knight of North East, Maryland and Melissa Wamack (Dustin) of Elizabeth, West Virginia; step children, Glenn David Boulden Jr. (Tracey) of Elkton, Maryland, Tara Boulden of Elkton, Maryland, Nicole Boulden of Smyrna, Delaware, and Kyle Boulden (Jessi) of Cape Coral, Florida; siblings, Christine Bastek of Marianna, Florida, Joseph Petroulis of Middletown, Delaware, Pam Hurley of Dover, Delaware, Ted Petroulis of Wilmington, Delaware, and Tina Edwards of Wilmington, Delaware; five grandchildren, nine step grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Lisa is also survived be her best friend and aunt, Debbie Schreffler.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Central Time, on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Marianna Moose Lodge.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.