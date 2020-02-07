NEW CASTLE, DE — Lisa Ann Robinson, age 58, of New Castle, DE, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, on September 22, 1961, she was the daughter of Barbara A. Poorman, Newark, DE, and the late Jack E. Poorman.
Mrs. Robinson was a business manager in the health care industry. An artist at heart, she loved creating teddy bears by hand, crafting, and gardening.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her daughters, Jayme Robinson, Elkton, MD, and Amber Robinson, New Castle, DE; granddaughters, Savannah and Zoey Comegys; and sister, Rebecca Johnson, Newark, DE.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Robinson.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., at the above address.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.