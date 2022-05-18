ELKTON, MD — Lisa Ann Ivey, 58, of Elkton, MD passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Born in Wilmington, DE on June 6, 1963, she was the daughter of Joanne M. Tereszcuk, Chesapeake City, MD and the late Peter J. Tereszcuk, Sr. and mother of the late Mackenzie Ivey.
Mrs. Ivey had been a healthcare worker at Laurelwood Care Center, Elkton. She enjoyed her family, being around people and making others happy. She also liked going to the beach as well as cooking.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband of 30 years, George Lee Ivey, Jr.; sons Zachary Tereszcuk and Michael Ivey; grandson, Evan Ivey and siblings, Steven Tereszcuk, Joanne Roark, Peter Tereszcuk, Jr. and Joseph Tereszcuk.
Funeral service will be held 11 A.M., Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Animal Services Foundation, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
