PORT DEPOSIT — Linda Sue Harrington (Madron), 76 yrs, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Born November 4, 1945 in Banner Elk, NC, she was the beloved daughter of the late John Curtis and Johnsie C. Madron.
Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She enjoyed outdoor activities which included boating, camping, fishing, bird watching and gardening. She especially enjoyed time with her family. Linda retired after 21 1/2 years from W.L. Gore and Associates. Her loving gentle spirit and nurturing personality will be missed by all who knew her.
Linda leaves behind her husband, Nicholas D. Harrington; daughters, Lynn King and Joyce Martin (Bob); granddaughters, Nicole King Chadwick, Heather Frady, Rachael Martin; great grandchildren, Kison, Carlie, Drake, Kayleigh, Leah and Landon; sister, Patsy Shires; and brother, Jack Madron.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Judy L. Holbrook.
Linda's family would especially like to thank Bianca and Anna, Amedisys Hospice, for their loving care.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, February 21, 2022, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, February 21, 2022, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.