WILMINGTON, DE — Linda Sue Goodman of Elkton, MD age 71, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022. She was born to James A. Goodman and Ida R. (Umberger) Goodman on April 28, 1950 in Lancaster, PA.
Linda lived in her parent's hometown of Sylmar, MD for 19 years. She attended Calvert Elementary School and then Rising Sun High School, where she graduated in 1969. After graduation Linda moved to Washington, DC where she worked for the FBI as a fingerprint analyst. After 10 years, she left the FBI and went to work for Toys R Us until 1985 when Linda came home to help take care of her mother. While taking care of her mother, she worked for a while at McDonald's in North East, MD before moving on to work for Petro Truck Stop in Elkton, MD until retiring due to health reasons in 2001.
Linda enjoyed watching football games on TV, especially her favorite team, the Washington Redskins. She also like to collect memorabilia and making ceramic crafts at the Elkton Senior Center. Linda was an animal lover and had various exotic pets throughout her life.
A celebration of Linda's life will be held at 1:30pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 1:00pm. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local animal shelter in Linda's name. to send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
