ELKTON — Linda Schultze Mullin died suddenly on May 2, 2022. She was 76 years old and resided in the Elkton, MD area. Linda was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 15, 1946. Her parents were the late George Robert Schultze and Elsie Huttick. Linda received her Bachelor's and Masters degrees in Biology from West Chester University. She was employed by the Dupont Company for over 40 years. Her field of expertise was in Toxicology. At Dupont, she became a board certified Toxicologist and a member of the Society for Toxicology. She was also employed as a Registration Manager for their Agricultural Products Department. Linda retired form Dupont in 2007.
Linda always loved animals. That led her to become a member of the Tri State Bird Rescue located in Newark, DE. She volunteered to be on call to pick up injured birds and take them to the bird rescue facility for care and healing. Linda told tales of rescuing every kind of bird in this area, from Robins to Bald Eagles. She also participated in the yearly Tri State Giant Yard Sale by collecting saleable donations and running the book table. Linda was also a tireless ambassador for the rescue service, telling friends, acquaintances and strangers about the work of the Tri State Bird Rescue. In 2013, she was awarded the Unsung Hero Award by that organization.
Linda also loved playing the card game Bridge with friends at several locations in the Elkton area and at the Newark Senior Center.
She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Richard T. Mullin, her parents, her brother James G. Schultze of Dallas, Texas, and a large number of beloved cats. She is survived by a nephew James E. Schultze of Atlanta, GA.
A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at the Newark Country Club on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11AM. Donations in Linda's memory may be made to the Tri State Bird Rescue, Best Friends Animal Society, The U.S. Humane Association, the ASPCA or a humane association of your choice.
