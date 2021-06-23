ELKTON — Linda Porter Tignor, 67 of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
She was born in Lebanon, VA on June 23, 1953.
Linda worked as an administrative assistant at Aberdeen Proving Ground.
Survivors include her daughter: Suzanne Leffew (Jeremy); three grandchildren: Jeremiah Lee Leffew, Elijah John Leffew and Madyson Gabryel Leffew all of Elkton, MD; and her mother: Elouise Porter of Kingsport, TN.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband: John Craig Tignor on September 9, 2012.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon at Endeavor Church, 32 Hilltop Road, Elkton, MD. Funeral service, conducted by Pastor Chris Fagan will begin at 12:00 noon.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
